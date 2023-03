On a spectacular headland 8km south of Denham, this family-friendly attraction features an artificial lagoon where you can observe shark feedings, plus tanks filled with turtles, stingrays and fish (many of them being rehabilitated after rescue). It's all revealed on a funny and informative 60-minute guided tour.

The park also has a range of diving opportunities (including diving with the park's sharks), plus 4WD and boat tours. It also has an excellent restaurant.