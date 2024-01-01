Foreshore

West Coast Australia

The Denham foreshore is a lovely place for a barbecue, picnic, stroll or swim. Opposite the visitor centre is a ship-themed playground that children will love.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Monkey Mia Marine Reserve

    Monkey Mia Marine Reserve

    14.87 MILES

    It's hard not to smile as Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins start arriving for a breakfast snack. Note that during feedings, visitors are restricted to the…

  • Ocean Park

    Ocean Park

    3.91 MILES

    On a spectacular headland 8km south of Denham, this family-friendly attraction features an artificial lagoon where you can observe shark feedings, plus…

  • Eagle Bluff

    Eagle Bluff

    11.6 MILES

    About 25km south of Denham, take the unsealed road 4km to this brilliant viewpoint, where a boardwalk allows you vistas that meld pinky-orange cliffs with…

  • Little Lagoon

    Little Lagoon

    2.09 MILES

    Idyllic Little Lagoon, 4km from town, has picnic tables and barbecues along its small beach, and is good for a walk or swim.

  • Cape Peron

    Cape Peron

    29.19 MILES

    This pristine sweep of sand backed against red cliffs is popular with fishermen and a locally resident pod of bottlenose dolphins. These dolphins – made…

  • Shell Beach

    Shell Beach

    24.84 MILES

    Some 55km past the Hamelin turn-off is the road to the wide sweep of Shell Beach, where tiny cockle shells, densely compacted over time, were once…

  • Skipjack Point Lookout

    Skipjack Point Lookout

    28.56 MILES

    Looking down from this lofty viewpoint into the clear cerulean waters of the bay, you're very likely to spot the marine creatures that make the national…

  • Big Lagoon

    Big Lagoon

    6.53 MILES

    Some 12km northwest of the Peron Heritage Precinct, Big Lagoon is a gorgeous place to explore if you have a kayak or stand-up paddleboard, and has an…

