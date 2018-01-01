Perth to Exmouth 5-Day: Pinnacles, Monkey Mia, Ningaloo Reef

Itinerary:Day 1: Perth to Kalbarri (L,D)Your first stop today will be the impressive Pinnacles Desert in Nambung National Park. Enjoy a fully guided tour through these amazing limestone formations and drop in at the Discovery Centre before lunch by the sea. After a quick stop in the town of Geraldton, it’s on to Big River Ranch for some true blue Aussie hospitality and your overnight stay. Overnight: KalbarriDay 2: Kalbarri to Shark Bay - Monkey Mia (B,L,D)A visit to the marvels of The Murchison Gorge, Natures Window and Z-Bend in Kalbarri National Park where you will have the option to try abseiling into the gorge (at your own expense). Cool off with a swim in the Murchison River before traveling further north to Shell Beach and Monkey Mia Dolphin Resort. Overnight: Monkey MiaDay 3: Shark Bay to Coral Bay (B,L,D)This morning you will meet the famous and friendly Monkey Mia Dolphins. Then either join the 1 hour wildlife sail, or hire a Kayak and go for a paddle (both at your own expense), chill out on the beach, or stay at the resort. Back on the road mid-morning to visit the breathing rock formations and the Stromatolites, before settling in to your new accommodation in Coral Bay, located right on the famous Ningaloo Reef. Overnight: Coral BayDay 4: Coral Bay (B,D)Today is yours to enjoy the many great tours and activities Coral Bay has to offer from swimming with the manta rays, scuba diving or snorkeling on the Ningaloo Reef only meters from shore or simply take a stroll along the beach and check out the shark nursery. (all activities at own expense). This evening you will take the short drive up the peninsula to Exmouth and check in to your accommodation. Overnight: ExmouthDay 5: Exmouth (B,L,D)Today, spend the morning exploring Cape Range National park, a spectacular place of rugged limestone ranges, followed by breathtaking deep canyons and 31 miles (50km) of pristine beaches. Then experience snorkeling at the stunning Turquoise Bay (at own expense), visit Vlamingh Head Lighthouse, relax at Milyearing Visitors Centre all before returning to our accommodation late afternoon.Spend your last night together. Overnight: ExmouthDay 6: ExmouthThis morning your tour concludes.