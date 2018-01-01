Welcome to Carnarvon
It's a friendly place without the tourist focus of other coastal towns, but it has a few quirky attractions, decent accommodation, well-stocked supermarkets and great local produce. The tree-lined CBD exudes a tropical feel, and the palm-fringed waterfront is a relaxing place to amble. The long picking season from March to January ensures plenty of seasonal work.
Top experiences in Carnarvon
Carnarvon activities
Western Australia Adventure
When it comes to Australia, find out why the west is best on this 18-day adventure from Perth to Exmouth. Ever wanted to see kangaroos sunbathing on a beach? We’ve got that. Longed to meet the land and marine life of Australia up close and personal? We’ve got that too. We’ll cover ground from caves to reefs to deserts and beyond on this once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Don’t get left behind.
Best of the Coast – Western Australia
There’s so much that’s awesome about Australia that it’s hard to nail down what’s best. We think we’ve managed to do it on this 10-day trip from Perth up the coast to Exmouth. We pack in plenty of authentic Aussie experiences, from spotting tons of native wildlife to taking kayak tours with Aboriginal guides and learning about their legends. See the marine life at Shark Bay, check out the stromatolites, explore Cape Range National Park and more. The best? Oh, yes.