Marine Life Discovery & Lagoon Snorkeling Tour from Exmouth

Which marine creatures will you see? The Ningaloo Marine Life Viewing and Snorkelling Tour runs year round. Depending on the season, you will be likely to see Manta Rays (August to November) and Humpback Whales (August to October). You may also be lucky enough to spot sea turtles (October to March), dolphins and more. Please note that this tour offers the opportunity to view the creatures of the outer reef from the comfort of our vessel. It does not include a spotter plane or swimming with Whale Sharks or Humpback Whales. Please see our other tours for an extended full day tour options with swimming. Snorkelling the lagoon Following the marine life viewing, we will travel back into the Ningaloo Lagoon, the shallower sheltered inner area of the Ningaloo Reef. The lagoon is a wonderland for snorkellers, with an average depth of between 2 and 4 metres and warm waters. You are likely to view stunning tropical fish and many types of coral when you snorkel over the coral reef. The protected lagoon forms an important nursery for hundreds of types of fish, molluscs and coral. Who is this tour suitable for? This intimate tour for a maximum of 10 guests is ideal for those who prefer to view marine life from the security of a vessel on the open ocean, before snorkelling in the protected waters of the lagoon. It’s perfect for families with children and for those looking for a shorter, relaxed half day tour option. The snorkelling component is best for moderately competent swimmers over the age of 10 years who have snorkelled before. We may be able to accept children younger than 10 who are competent swimmers to snorkel and can also cater to some special needs and movement restrictions – please contact us to discuss. High-quality wetsuits and flippers, including children’s sizes, and flotation devices are provided as required. Can you guarantee I’ll see particular marine creatures on my tour? We compare all our tours to an African Safari, where we search for animals in the wild. This tour is focussed on viewing Ningaloo marine life which is active at the time of your tour, and this can vary through the seasons. We do not use a spotter plane for this tour and cannot guarantee you will see a Humpback Whale, Whale Shark or any other specific marine life. For our tours that use spotter planes to track ocean life, please see our other tours. Where can I join this tour? Our luxury vessel, Wave Rider, departs from Tantabiddi Boat Ramp just north of the Cape Range national park entrance in Exmouth. Complimentary transfers are provided to and from Exmouth township for your tour. Advance Bookings for all tours are essential. Due to the small, intimate scale of our tours with a maximum of 10 places, we recommend booking several months in advance to avoid disappointment.