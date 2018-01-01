Welcome to Cape Range National Park
Still, the jagged limestone peaks and gorges of the rugged 510-sq-km park deserve some acclaim of their own – they offer relief from the otherwise flat, arid expanse of North West Cape, and are rich in wildlife, including the rare black-flanked rock wallaby, five types of bat and over 200 species of bird. Spectacular deep canyons cut dramatically into the range, before emptying out onto the wind-blown coastal dunes and turquoise waters of Ningaloo Reef.
Perth to Exmouth 5-Day: Pinnacles, Monkey Mia, Ningaloo Reef
Itinerary:Day 1: Perth to Kalbarri (L,D)Your first stop today will be the impressive Pinnacles Desert in Nambung National Park. Enjoy a fully guided tour through these amazing limestone formations and drop in at the Discovery Centre before lunch by the sea. After a quick stop in the town of Geraldton, it’s on to Big River Ranch for some true blue Aussie hospitality and your overnight stay. Overnight: KalbarriDay 2: Kalbarri to Shark Bay - Monkey Mia (B,L,D)A visit to the marvels of The Murchison Gorge, Natures Window and Z-Bend in Kalbarri National Park where you will have the option to try abseiling into the gorge (at your own expense). Cool off with a swim in the Murchison River before traveling further north to Shell Beach and Monkey Mia Dolphin Resort. Overnight: Monkey MiaDay 3: Shark Bay to Coral Bay (B,L,D)This morning you will meet the famous and friendly Monkey Mia Dolphins. Then either join the 1 hour wildlife sail, or hire a Kayak and go for a paddle (both at your own expense), chill out on the beach, or stay at the resort. Back on the road mid-morning to visit the breathing rock formations and the Stromatolites, before settling in to your new accommodation in Coral Bay, located right on the famous Ningaloo Reef. Overnight: Coral BayDay 4: Coral Bay (B,D)Today is yours to enjoy the many great tours and activities Coral Bay has to offer from swimming with the manta rays, scuba diving or snorkeling on the Ningaloo Reef only meters from shore or simply take a stroll along the beach and check out the shark nursery. (all activities at own expense). This evening you will take the short drive up the peninsula to Exmouth and check in to your accommodation. Overnight: ExmouthDay 5: Exmouth (B,L,D)Today, spend the morning exploring Cape Range National park, a spectacular place of rugged limestone ranges, followed by breathtaking deep canyons and 31 miles (50km) of pristine beaches. Then experience snorkeling at the stunning Turquoise Bay (at own expense), visit Vlamingh Head Lighthouse, relax at Milyearing Visitors Centre all before returning to our accommodation late afternoon.Spend your last night together. Overnight: ExmouthDay 6: ExmouthThis morning your tour concludes.
5-Day Ningaloo Reef Kayaking, Snorkeling and Camping Tour from Exmouth
Your adventure starts with pickup from your Exmouth accommodation at approximately 8am. Take the scenic drive into Cape Range National Park to the base camp where you will stay for the next 4 nights. The base camp kitchen trailer is equipped with gas cookers, a refrigerator, eskis, awnings, chairs and tables, and all the the gear required for comfortable camping. You'll camp out in swags or tents beneath the stars. Over the 5 days you'll paddle in the shelter, turquoise lagoons of Ningaloo Reef, never covering the same ground twice. At the end of each day you'll return via vehicle to the base camp for your overnight stay. A typical day starts with breakfast at around 7am. Depending on what everyone feels like, there is a choice of porridge, fruit and cereal, muesli, toast, plus freshly brewed coffee and tea. The aim is to get the day's gear ready so you can start kayaking by 8.30am.Once on the water, you might build on your kayak skills as you cruise the shallow waters inside the reef. Sights you may see during the day include jumping schools of trevally, flying fish, small reef sharks, dolphins, ospreys, rays, dugongs and lots of turtles.In season humpback whales can be seen breaching outside the reef, and a very special sight is to see the striking black and white shape of a huge manta ray as it majestically sweeps by. An hour or so into the morning paddle, an attractive, beckoning beach will be chosen for morning tea and a chance to stretch the legs and go snorkeling. Then it’s back onto your kayak for a few more watery kilometers before a longer stop for lunch.The distance paddled each day is between 6 and 14 kilometres. The kayaking generally takes between 2 and 4 hours with lots of snorkeling and relaxing during the day. Most days you will aim to finish between 2pm and 4pm, to give time to relax and refresh back at camp before the sun sets.After driving back to base camp, a snack, cold drink or a cup of tea, is a welcome reward for weary paddlers. Finding a nice position on a sand hill to watch the sun go down with a glass of chilled wine or beer in hand is a very relaxing way to end the day.You and your fellow paddlers will take turns to help prepare the healthy and delicious evening meal, which can be a very social affair. Vegetarians and specific dietary needs are catered for. Any fish people can catch are a welcome addition to the meals. Evenings are spent enjoying the company, conversation, the stars and the sound of gently lapping water.
3-Day Ningaloo Reef Kayaking, Snorkeling and Camping Tour from Exmouth
Day 1: (L,D)Your adventure begins with pick up from your Exmouth accommodation between 7:45am and 8am. From there, travel by road into Cape Range National Park. This is a wonderfully scenic drive that usually takes about 45 minutes, depending on the kayak launching spot for the day.Arrive at the launching spot it's time to unload kayaks and get fitted-out with sun shirts, hats, life jackets and snorkeling gear. Load the kayaks with all the gear needed for the next 3 days, including our comfortable camping gear (even inflatable pillows), your personal gear in dry bags, and all our delicious food and water, before the all-important safety talk and paddling instruction.You'll then spend the morning kayaking to a snorkel spot for morning tea and a guided snorkel. Along the way your guide will point out some of Ningaloo's spectacular features and wildlife. After morning tea, it's time for some more kayaking and reef exploration before stopping for lunch. Lunch is a make-your-own affair from a wide selection of fresh rolls salads, meats, fruits and other goodies. Hot and cold drinks and shade from the sun is also provided. In the late afternoon, your guide will select a nice beach to camp on, relax, and kick back for the night. Before dinner, and in between stories of the day, sleeping arrangements will be organized. Dinner will be prepared and cooked using only the finest fresh ingredients. You'll then sit down to a healthy meal and good conversation under the stars before turning in for a peaceful night's sleep.Day 2: (B,L,D)After breakfast, pack up camp and head off for more sea kayaking and snorkeling around the beautiful lagoons of Ningaloo Reef. Day two follows the same general outline as the first- all governed by the wonders you find along the way.Day 3: (B,L) After another amazing day on the reef we finish kayaking, clean up and drive back to Exmouth, usually returning around 4pm.
Marine Life Discovery & Lagoon Snorkeling Tour from Exmouth
Which marine creatures will you see? The Ningaloo Marine Life Viewing and Snorkelling Tour runs year round. Depending on the season, you will be likely to see Manta Rays (August to November) and Humpback Whales (August to October). You may also be lucky enough to spot sea turtles (October to March), dolphins and more. Please note that this tour offers the opportunity to view the creatures of the outer reef from the comfort of our vessel. It does not include a spotter plane or swimming with Whale Sharks or Humpback Whales. Please see our other tours for an extended full day tour options with swimming. Snorkelling the lagoon Following the marine life viewing, we will travel back into the Ningaloo Lagoon, the shallower sheltered inner area of the Ningaloo Reef. The lagoon is a wonderland for snorkellers, with an average depth of between 2 and 4 metres and warm waters. You are likely to view stunning tropical fish and many types of coral when you snorkel over the coral reef. The protected lagoon forms an important nursery for hundreds of types of fish, molluscs and coral. Who is this tour suitable for? This intimate tour for a maximum of 10 guests is ideal for those who prefer to view marine life from the security of a vessel on the open ocean, before snorkelling in the protected waters of the lagoon. It’s perfect for families with children and for those looking for a shorter, relaxed half day tour option. The snorkelling component is best for moderately competent swimmers over the age of 10 years who have snorkelled before. We may be able to accept children younger than 10 who are competent swimmers to snorkel and can also cater to some special needs and movement restrictions – please contact us to discuss. High-quality wetsuits and flippers, including children’s sizes, and flotation devices are provided as required. Can you guarantee I’ll see particular marine creatures on my tour? We compare all our tours to an African Safari, where we search for animals in the wild. This tour is focussed on viewing Ningaloo marine life which is active at the time of your tour, and this can vary through the seasons. We do not use a spotter plane for this tour and cannot guarantee you will see a Humpback Whale, Whale Shark or any other specific marine life. For our tours that use spotter planes to track ocean life, please see our other tours. Where can I join this tour? Our luxury vessel, Wave Rider, departs from Tantabiddi Boat Ramp just north of the Cape Range national park entrance in Exmouth. Complimentary transfers are provided to and from Exmouth township for your tour. Advance Bookings for all tours are essential. Due to the small, intimate scale of our tours with a maximum of 10 places, we recommend booking several months in advance to avoid disappointment.
Western Australia Adventure
When it comes to Australia, find out why the west is best on this 18-day adventure from Perth to Exmouth. Ever wanted to see kangaroos sunbathing on a beach? We’ve got that. Longed to meet the land and marine life of Australia up close and personal? We’ve got that too. We’ll cover ground from caves to reefs to deserts and beyond on this once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Don’t get left behind.
Best of the Coast – Western Australia
There’s so much that’s awesome about Australia that it’s hard to nail down what’s best. We think we’ve managed to do it on this 10-day trip from Perth up the coast to Exmouth. We pack in plenty of authentic Aussie experiences, from spotting tons of native wildlife to taking kayak tours with Aboriginal guides and learning about their legends. See the marine life at Shark Bay, check out the stromatolites, explore Cape Range National Park and more. The best? Oh, yes.