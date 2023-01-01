Designed by William Wardell, Melbourne's Catholic cathedral is among the world's finest examples of Gothic Revival architecture and the largest church building in Australia. Building took place between 1858 and1897, but was officially completed when spires were added in 1939. The imposing bluestone exterior and grounds are but a preview of its contents: inside are several tonnes of bells, an organ with 4500 pipes, ornate stained-glass windows and exquisite mosaics in the Blessed Sacrament chapel.

Find the statue of St Francis of Assisi and locate the side entrance nearest to it. Look up for the most unusual gargoyle head you've ever seen: a caricature of the 43rd premier of Victoria, Jeff Kennett, carved in 1992 to solidify rumours that the previous incarnation resembled him.