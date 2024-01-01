Tolarno Galleries

Melbourne

Tolarno was an integral player in Melbourne’s most famous midcentury artistic marriage: that between Georges and Mirka Mora. The gallery was once raucously bohemian, but now, many years and several sites later, it’s a serious, cerebral, contemporary space, with exhibitions changing monthly. It's not well signed; look for it in the art-deco Centenary Hall building.

