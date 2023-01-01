The fine neoclassical architecture of the Old Treasury Building (1862), designed by 19-year old JJ Clarke, is a telling mix of hubris and functionality. The basement vaults were built to house the millions of pounds' worth of loot and gold bullion bars during Victoria's gold-rush era, and now feature multimedia displays telling those stories. Also downstairs is the 1920s caretaker’s flat and a reproduction of the 70kg 'Welcome Stranger' nugget, found in 1869.

Treasury Gardens, just south of the building, contains the John F Kennedy Memorial, a peaceful set of ponds with fountains and a waterfall.