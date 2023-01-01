Goldfields Historical Museum

With a range of relics and stories, this interesting historical museum has a replica of the 72kg Welcome Stranger, the world’s largest alluvial nugget, found in Moliagul in 1869. Finders John Deason and Richard Oates hid the nugget for two days before concealing it in a wagon and taking it to the London Chartered Bank (87 Broadway) on the town's main street. The museum occasionally opens on Saturday or Sunday afternoon.

A Welcome Stranger monument marks the exact spot where the nugget was found, 6km south of Moliagul; it's a 15-minute drive northwest from here.