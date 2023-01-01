Within the town's 19th-century courthouse, this interesting museum covers local history from the Boer War to WWII, displays artefacts from the Wotjobaluk people and has information about Chinese immigrants who passed through Dimboola en route to the goldfields.

There's also a small replica shop featuring items you could purchase back in the day. Across the road is the print museum (admission $5) where the Dimboola Banner used to be produced; here you'll get a demonstration of the old printers in action.