Given you can play all the machines here, it's more of an arcade than a 'museum' – however, its collection of pinnies is undeniably impressive. Run by a family of enthusiasts, the Pinball Museum has machines largely sourced from old-school Australian fish-and-chip shops, with a few imports from the US, including a prized 1932 machine that's still in working order.

The collection includes some counter-culture gems from the 1960s, a rock 'n' roll 1970s KISS machine and a risqué Playboy game from the '80s. The current-day pinballs are state-of-the-art but infinitely less cool.

It's attached to the Nhill Oasis Motel; ask at reception for entry. There's also a fridge full of American craft sodas.