Karen Museum

Set up in the garage of Tha Haser's house, this tiny grassroots display details the journey of Karen refugees who fled Myanmar (Burma) and have resettled in Nhill. Some 8% of the town's population is of Karen descent. Beforehand, many of the refugees had spent their entire lives in camps on the Thailand–Myanmar border.

