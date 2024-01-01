Karen Museum

Set up in the garage of Tha Haser's house, this tiny grassroots display details the journey of Karen refugees who fled Myanmar (Burma) and have resettled in Nhill. Some 8% of the town's population is of Karen descent. Beforehand, many of the refugees had spent their entire lives in camps on the Thailand–Myanmar border.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.22 MILES
Given you can play all the machines here, it's more of an arcade than a 'museum' – however, its collection of pinnies is undeniably impressive. Run by a…
22.79 MILES
Within the town's 19th-century courthouse, this interesting museum covers local history from the Boer War to WWII, displays artefacts from the Wotjobaluk…
21.16 MILES
Set along the Wimmera River near Antwerp, 18km north of Dimboola, this mission was established by German missionaries in 1859 and ceased operation in 1904…
22.72 MILES
Just next to the supermarket, this shopfront window displays info about and replica works by acclaimed Australian painter Sidney Nolan, who was stationed…
Nhill Aviation Heritage Centre
1.73 MILES
At the former WWII Royal Australian Air Force base, this aviation museum has info on the site's history as well as restored aircraft – including Avro…
