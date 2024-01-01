Horsham Botanic Gardens

Established in the 1870s, Horsham’s Botanic Gardens were designed by the curator of Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens, William Guilfoyle.
Nearby Victoria attractions
1. Horsham Regional Art Gallery
0.33 MILES
Horsham's well-curated gallery, within the historic art deco town hall, is a must for art-lovers. Its downstairs space exhibits interesting contemporary…
2. Dimboola Historical Society
20.67 MILES
Within the town's 19th-century courthouse, this interesting museum covers local history from the Boer War to WWII, displays artefacts from the Wotjobaluk…
20.79 MILES
Just next to the supermarket, this shopfront window displays info about and replica works by acclaimed Australian painter Sidney Nolan, who was stationed…