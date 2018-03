Welcome to Walls of Jerusalem National Park

The Walls of Jerusalem National Park is one of Tasmania’s most beautiful parks. It’s a glacier-scoured landscape of spectacularly craggy dolerite peaks, alpine tarns and forests of ancient pines. The park adjoins the lake-spangled wilderness of the Central Plateau and is part of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area. Several walking tracks lead through it, and also join with hikes in Cradle Mountain–Lake St Clair National Park.