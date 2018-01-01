Half-Day Guided ATV Exploration Tour from Coles Bay

Tours depart daily from Coles Bay at 8am.See Freycinet in a way like no other! Riding your own all-terrain vehicle to isolated parts of the famous Freycinet National Park. You will see magical beaches and spectacular granite sea cliffs. This fully guided ATV tour gives you a truly special insight into this rarely seen coastal environment.A quad bike tour is the perfect way to get off the beaten track and discover some of Freycinet's lesser known beautiful spots! The team of professional guides have extensive ATV experience. Best of all, no previous experience is necessary and all training is provided!Your 4-hour adventure starts at the stunning Coles Bay on the East Coast of Tasmania, the gateway to the Freycinet Peninsula. At the start of the tour you will learn the basics of quad riding, including safe ATV handling and riding technique. From here your guide takes you for an unforgettable journey through the coastal forest along 4WD tracks to two stunning destinations.First you will ride to South Friendly Beaches, a secluded, pristine, white sandy beach where you will enjoy a tea break and a walk on the beach. From here you travel through boulder strewn valleys to admire the Coastal Cliffs surrounding Cape Tourville Lighthouse or onto the inviting cove of Bluestone Bay, where you will break for lunch. During the tour, a strong emphasis is placed on interpretive tours of the national park and provide you with a full appreciation of the area with its rich cultural, historical and environmental heritage. Using ATVs allows people to feel a sense of freedom and connect with the area. You ride the bumps, feel the breeze and take in the sights and smells of nature. The tour wraps up around noon. The combination of single rider ATVs and three-seat passenger vehicles allows everyone to join in. The vehicles have automatic transmission, are simple to operate and suitable for beginners and up. All tours include an additional 30 minute training session.The tour operator is proudly carbon neutral and is a member of Greening Australia's Breathe Easy program, ensuring they are taking care of the environment in the best way possible!