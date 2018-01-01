Welcome to The East Coast

White-blond sand, gin-clear water, high blue skies…now strip off and plunge in! But don’t stay in for too long – even in summer the water temperatures here can leave you breathless.

Read More

Tasmania’s east coast is sea-salted and rejuvenating – a land of quiet bays and sandy shores, punctuated by granite headlands splashed with flaming orange lichen. The whole coast is fringed with forests, national parks and farmland.

Tasmania's west coast cops all the rain – by the time the clouds make it out here they're virtually empty! No surprise, then, that this is prime holiday terrain for Tasmanians, with plenty of opportunities to hike, bike, kayak, surf, dive and fish – set up your beachside camp and get into it. At the end of the day, fish and chips on the beach is a sure-fire winner. Or, if luxury is more your thing, you’ll find hip lodges and top-flight eateries aplenty.

Read Less

Top experiences in The East Coast

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

The East Coast activities

$111.69 Cruises, Sailing & Water Tours

Wineglass Bay Cruise from Coles Bay

Vista LoungeExperience the exquisite beauty of Wineglass Bay and the Freycinet Peninsula aboard the Schouten Passage II, a 150 seat eco-catamaran. The journey is spectacular; the vessel will stop and allow you to gaze at the sheer granite cliffs, get up close to the wildlife and provide informative commentary on landmarks, wildlife and history. Wineglass Bay is beautiful and remote, a shimmering crescent of white sand fringes at the edge of a perfect turquoise sea where you will enjoy a Tasmanian Ploughman's lunch at anchor in relaxed style. Your delicious lunch is a bento box full of fresh local produce such as salmon, cheeses and chocolate, prepared by the Freycinet Lodge. Taste local beverages and cool-climate wines available for purchase in nature's best wine bar in the wilderness. Our luxury 2 level catamaran offers floor to ceiling windows, airplane style seating and both air conditioning and heating, so regardless of the conditions outside you will travel in comfort.  The vessel is wheelchair and children friendly and there are 3 toilets on board including facilities for the disabled and a baby change table. You haven't seen Freycinet until you've seen it with Wineglass Bay Cruises!
$119.48 Outdoor Activities

Half-Day Guided ATV Exploration Tour from Coles Bay

Tours depart daily from Coles Bay at 8am.See Freycinet in a way like no other! Riding your own all-terrain vehicle to isolated parts of the famous Freycinet National Park. You will see magical beaches and spectacular granite sea cliffs. This fully guided ATV tour gives you a truly special insight into this rarely seen coastal environment.A quad bike tour is the perfect way to get off the beaten track and discover some of Freycinet's lesser known beautiful spots! The team of professional guides have extensive ATV experience. Best of all, no previous experience is necessary and all training is provided!Your 4-hour adventure starts at the stunning Coles Bay on the East Coast of Tasmania, the gateway to the Freycinet Peninsula. At the start of the tour you will learn the basics of quad riding, including safe ATV handling and riding technique. From here your guide takes you for an unforgettable journey through the coastal forest along 4WD tracks to two stunning destinations.First you will ride to South Friendly Beaches, a secluded, pristine, white sandy beach where you will enjoy a tea break and a walk on the beach. From here you travel through boulder strewn valleys to admire the Coastal Cliffs surrounding Cape Tourville Lighthouse or onto the inviting cove of Bluestone Bay, where you will break for lunch. During the tour, a strong emphasis is placed on interpretive tours of the national park and provide you with a full appreciation of the area with its rich cultural, historical and environmental heritage. Using ATVs allows people to feel a sense of freedom and connect with the area. You ride the bumps, feel the breeze and take in the sights and smells of nature. The tour wraps up around noon. The combination of single rider ATVs and three-seat passenger vehicles allows everyone to join in. The vehicles have automatic transmission, are simple to operate and suitable for beginners and up. All tours include an additional 30 minute training session.The tour operator is proudly carbon neutral and is a member of Greening Australia's Breathe Easy program, ensuring they are taking care of the environment in the best way possible!
$87.40 Outdoor Activities

Quad Bike 2-Hour Adventure: Freycinet National Park

Meet your small-group of adventure seekers at your chosen time at the corner of Esplanade and Freycinet Drive. A quad bike tour is the perfect way to get off the beaten track and discover some of Freycinet's lesser known beauty spots. No previous experience is necessary and all training is provided.Ride south to Friendly Beaches - a pristine, white sandy beach that can only otherwise be accessed on foot, or travel through boulder strewn valleys to Bluestone Bay and then on to admire the Coastal Cliffs surrounding Cape Tourville Lighthouse.During the tour, you will gain a full appreciation of the area with it's rich cultural, historical and environmental heritage. Using ATVs allows people to feel a sense of freedom and connect with the area. You ride the bumps, feel the breeze and take in the sights and smells of nature.Tour ends back at the starting location about 2-hours after you start. Please note: A minimum of 2 x RIDERS is required to book a tour. Passengers MUST book with a Rider.
$163.55 Air, Helicopter & Balloon Tours

Freycinet Air Scenic and Charter Flights

Helicopter Scenic Flights Freycinet &Wineglass Bay (20min) Enjoy the beautiful views of Wineglass Bay and Hazard Mountains after tracking along Friendly Beaches and past Cape Tourville lighthouse. A quick fix to take in the area but the views will be unforgettable, the best way to see Wineglass Bay.              Freycinet West coast Extended Wineglass Bay (30min) Although Wineglass Bay is the main attraction of the area, your breath will be taken away by what the Freycinet Peninsula has to offer.After enjoying the views of Wineglass Bay, we will continue further south past Mt Freycinet to explore Cooks and Bryans Beach before returning to Friendly beaches once again passing Wineglass and the Hazard mountains. This flight should be a must do on your list to get that perfect photo.                      Freycinet Peninsula and Schouten Island (45min) The Ultimate Freycinet Peninsula experience.Take in all the spectacular views Freycinet has to offer and Schouten Island. Fly over Friendly beaches onto Tourville light house past The Hazard Mountains, Wineglass Bay, Lemon rock, Mt Freycinet pass over Schouten passage to explore the geological phenomenon that is Schouten Island. Returning past Bryans and Cooks beach once again taking in Wineglass Bay this flight will not disappoint.    *All flights have a minimum passenger numbers and are subject to weather conditions
See More Activities
The East Coast photo credits