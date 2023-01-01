This 1000-sq-km coastal section of the takayna/Tarkine wilderness takes in the remote fishing settlement of Temma, the mining ghost town of Balfour, magnificent beaches such as Sandy Cape Beach, the rugged Norfolk Range, the Thornton and Interview Rivers and wild Pieman Heads. The conservation area's northern boundary begins just to the north of the Arthur River, while its southern boundary follows the Pieman River. From its west-coast border, the reserve extends east to the Frankland and Donaldson Rivers.