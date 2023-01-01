Preminghana Indigenous Protected Area

Located 7km north of Marrawah and formerly known as Mt Cameron West, this protected area on the coast is five kilometres long and one kilometre wide and is one of the most important Indigenous sites on the west coast. At the northern beach end are low-lying slabs of rock with petroglyphs dating back two millennia. Also in this area are tool quarries and living sites. Flora includes manuka thicket, tea-tree swamps, eucalyptus woodlands, coast wattle and honeysuckle.

The land here was returned to the Aboriginal people in 1995 and is currently maintained and protected by Aboriginal supervisors. You can drive to their work camp and ask for permission to explore the site; there is someone there most days.