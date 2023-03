Gardiner Point is Tasmania’s official 'edge of the world': the sea here stretches uninterrupted all the way to Argentina, 15,000km away over the wild seas. There’s a plaque at the point and the stunningly jagged coastline is smothered in logs washed in by the Southern Ocean. It's a great place to take those leaning-into-the-wind, world’s-end photos.

It's signposted off the main road on the southern side of Arthur River.