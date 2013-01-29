Tamar Valley Food and Wine Day Trip from Devonport, Ulverstone or Burnie

A relaxing day exploring all the best food and wine that Northern Tasmania has to offer!The Tamar River, flows from the Bass Strait, right into the city of Launceston. It has forged a vibrant, fertile valley and winds its way through lush farmland, natural forests, plentiful orchards, and the numerous, gorgeous vineyards dotted along its banks.On this trip, you will have the chance to taste the famous cheeses from Ashgrove and visit the Raspberry Farm as you head to the Tamar Valley wine route.The Tamar Valley wine route features many picturesque towns and natural attraction, providing tourists and locals with a diverse area to explore and appreciate. Tamar Valley wine tours route follows the river, taking in all the art, crafts, museums, pubs, cruises and multitude of vineyards this region is famous for. This is the ideal tour for everyone who loves world-class food and wine, enjoyed against the backdrop of stunning scenery. Get ready to enjoy a genuine taste of everything this extraordinary part of Tasmania has to offer.