Tasmania's third-largest city is the port for the Spirit of Tasmania I and II, the red-and-white ferries that connect the island state with the mainland. It's an evocative sight when, after three deep blasts of the horn, these huge ships cruise past the end of the main street to begin their voyage north. After disembarking, most passengers scatter to other destinations on the island and Devonport slips back into obscurity. Before you do the same, consider popping into town to visit its excellent maritime museum and regional gallery and have a meal at one of the eateries overlooking Mersey Bluff Beach.

Your guide will meet you at the Burnie Port pickup point for a leisurely drive to Lake St. Clair National Park. Drive through the park to view and experience the majestic Cradle Mountain and catch glimpses of the native wildlife, which is abundant in this area.From Lake St. Clair, depending on your ship's departure time, head for Sheffield, where you can view the many murals painted on the walls throughout the town that depict the area's rich history and natural scenery. This would be a suitable place to stop for lunch (own expense). Continue to Railton to see the iconic topiary. Walk through the town and see the many shrubs and trees that have been clipped into ornamental shapes. On the return trip to Burnie, with time permitting, you can stop at the very interesting Bass Straight Maritime Centre in Devonport, which will give you an insight of times long past.
Cradle Mountain in situated in the Tasmanian Wilderness Heritage Area, a region that covers almost 20% of the state. Approximately 1.5-hours drive from Devonport, this is one of the most popular and picturesque spots in all of Tasmania. Perfect for a day tour, Cradle Mountain is the jewel in crown of north-west Tasmania. A Cradle Mountain day tour will take show you the glassy waters of Dove Lake, rugged mountain peaks, and a myriad of natural wonders. The area features a large number of walking tracks, lodges for overnight stays, and a visitors’ centre to learn more about the surroundings and its history. You will be picked up by your tour guide, from your accommodation in Devonport, Ulverstone or Burnie.
Full Itinerary Day 1 Pickup Hobart Accommodation or Hobart Airport Ida Bay Railway Geeveston – Lunch Franks Cider Bar and Café – free cider tasting The Honey Pot – free Native Tasmanian Leatherwood Honey tasting Accommodation by own arrangement - Hobart   Day 2 Wall in the Wilderness – magnificent carvingsDerwent Bridge - Lunch Accommodation by own arrangement - Queenstown   Day 3 West Coast Wilderness Railway Queenstown – Lunch Accommodation by own arrangement - Strahan   Day 4 Gordon River Cruise – Lunch on board Accommodation by own arrangement - Cradle Mountain   Day 5 Cradle Mountain – Dove Lake Sheffield – Town of Murals – Lunch Accommodation by own arrangement - Devonport   Day 6 Don River Railway – operates Wednesday to Sunday Devonport - Lunch Anvers Chocolate Ashgrove Cheese Accommodation by own arrangement - Launceston   Day 7 Cataract GorgeOatlands - Lunch Richmond Accommodation by own arrangement - Hobart or Hobart Airport
Cradle Mountain in situated in the Tasmanian Wilderness Heritage Area, a region that covers almost 20% of the state. Approximately 2.5-hours drive from Launcestont, this is one of the most popular and picturesque spots in all of Tasmania. Perfect for a day tour, Cradle Mountain is the jewel in crown of north-west Tasmania. A Cradle Mountain day tour will take show you the glassy waters of Dove Lake, rugged mountain peaks, and a myriad of natural wonders. The area features a large number of walking tracks, lodges for overnight stays, and a visitors’ centre to learn more about the surroundings and its history. You will be picked up by your tour guide Howard from your accommodation in Launceston,  or along the NW Coast
