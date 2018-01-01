Welcome to Devonport
Small-group Burnie Shore Excursion to Cradle Mountain
Your guide will meet you at the Burnie Port pickup point for a leisurely drive to Lake St. Clair National Park. Drive through the park to view and experience the majestic Cradle Mountain and catch glimpses of the native wildlife, which is abundant in this area.From Lake St. Clair, depending on your ship's departure time, head for Sheffield, where you can view the many murals painted on the walls throughout the town that depict the area's rich history and natural scenery. This would be a suitable place to stop for lunch (own expense). Continue to Railton to see the iconic topiary. Walk through the town and see the many shrubs and trees that have been clipped into ornamental shapes. On the return trip to Burnie, with time permitting, you can stop at the very interesting Bass Straight Maritime Centre in Devonport, which will give you an insight of times long past.
Cradle Mountain Day Trip from Devonport, Ulverstone or Burnie
Cradle Mountain in situated in the Tasmanian Wilderness Heritage Area, a region that covers almost 20% of the state. Approximately 1.5-hours drive from Devonport, this is one of the most popular and picturesque spots in all of Tasmania. Perfect for a day tour, Cradle Mountain is the jewel in crown of north-west Tasmania. A Cradle Mountain day tour will take show you the glassy waters of Dove Lake, rugged mountain peaks, and a myriad of natural wonders. The area features a large number of walking tracks, lodges for overnight stays, and a visitors' centre to learn more about the surroundings and its history. You will be picked up by your tour guide, from your accommodation in Devonport, Ulverstone or Burnie.
Private 7 Day Tour for Train Enthusiasts - Tasmania 8-11 Passengers
Full Itinerary Day 1 Pickup Hobart Accommodation or Hobart Airport Ida Bay Railway Geeveston – Lunch Franks Cider Bar and Café – free cider tasting The Honey Pot – free Native Tasmanian Leatherwood Honey tasting Accommodation by own arrangement - Hobart Day 2 Wall in the Wilderness – magnificent carvingsDerwent Bridge - Lunch Accommodation by own arrangement - Queenstown Day 3 West Coast Wilderness Railway Queenstown – Lunch Accommodation by own arrangement - Strahan Day 4 Gordon River Cruise – Lunch on board Accommodation by own arrangement - Cradle Mountain Day 5 Cradle Mountain – Dove Lake Sheffield – Town of Murals – Lunch Accommodation by own arrangement - Devonport Day 6 Don River Railway – operates Wednesday to Sunday Devonport - Lunch Anvers Chocolate Ashgrove Cheese Accommodation by own arrangement - Launceston Day 7 Cataract GorgeOatlands - Lunch Richmond Accommodation by own arrangement - Hobart or Hobart Airport
Cradle Mountain Day Trip from Launceston
Cradle Mountain in situated in the Tasmanian Wilderness Heritage Area, a region that covers almost 20% of the state. Approximately 2.5-hours drive from Launcestont, this is one of the most popular and picturesque spots in all of Tasmania. Perfect for a day tour, Cradle Mountain is the jewel in crown of north-west Tasmania. A Cradle Mountain day tour will take show you the glassy waters of Dove Lake, rugged mountain peaks, and a myriad of natural wonders. The area features a large number of walking tracks, lodges for overnight stays, and a visitors’ centre to learn more about the surroundings and its history. You will be picked up by your tour guide Howard from your accommodation in Launceston, or along the NW Coast