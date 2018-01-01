Welcome to Devonport

Tasmania's third-largest city is the port for the Spirit of Tasmania I and II, the red-and-white ferries that connect the island state with the mainland. It's an evocative sight when, after three deep blasts of the horn, these huge ships cruise past the end of the main street to begin their voyage north. After disembarking, most passengers scatter to other destinations on the island and Devonport slips back into obscurity. Before you do the same, consider popping into town to visit its excellent maritime museum and regional gallery and have a meal at one of the eateries overlooking Mersey Bluff Beach.