Welcome to Ben Lomond National Park

Home to Tassie’s best-equipped ski field, this 181-sq-km park takes in the whole of the Ben Lomond massif: a craggy alpine plateau whose highest point, Legges Tor (1572m), is the second-highest spot on the island (the highest is the 1617m Mt Ossa). Bushwalkers traipse across the mountain plateau when the snow melts, swooning over alpine wildflowers during spring and summer, marvelling at the views from the precipitous escarpments and spotting native animals, including Bennett's wallabies, wombats, pademelons and Eastern quolls.