A former wool and cargo dock, this beautiful Edwardian wharf faced oblivion for decades before a 2½-year demolition-workers’ green ban on the site in the late 1980s saved it. It received a huge sprucing up in the late 1990s and has emerged as one of Sydney’s most exclusive eating, sleeping and marina addresses.

It’s still a public space, so feel free to explore the innards, past industrial conveyor-belt relics and a hotel. Along the way the wharf’s history is etched into glass walls. You might even squeeze in some star-spotting – everyman-megastar Russell Crowe is one of several personalities to have a plush pad here.