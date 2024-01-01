Solomontown Beach

Flinders Ranges

Feel like a dip? Put your memories of 'Shakka the Shark' at the Port Pirie Regional Tourism & Arts Centre to one side and jump off the jetty into the safe-swimming waters of Solomontown Beach – a man-made sandy stretch on the banks of Port Pirie Creek. Plenty of shade; good fun with the kids.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mt Remarkable National Park

    Mt Remarkable National Park

    28.17 MILES

    Bush boffins rave about the steep, jagged Mt Remarkable National Park, which straddles the Southern Flinders and rises above little Melrose like a…

  • Jacka's Brewery

    Jacka's Brewery

    26.22 MILES

    In Melrose, don't miss the amazing, decaying multistorey stone ruins of Jacka's Brewery (1878), which once employed 40 staff, in the backstreets. Bring…

  • Port Germein Jetty

    Port Germein Jetty

    10.96 MILES

    Around 27km north of Port Pirie, little Port Germein (population 370) is famous for it's enormous timber jetty. It was built in 1881 to enable large wheat…

  • Whyalla Maritime Museum

    Whyalla Maritime Museum

    28.21 MILES

    Next to the visitor centre, the Whyalla Maritime Museum includes the HMAS Whyalla, allegedly the largest landlocked ship in Australia (who keeps track of…

  • Port Pirie Railway Station Museum

    Port Pirie Railway Station Museum

    0.76 MILES

    A gorgeous piece of Victorian-era architectural confection (1902), this National Trust museum was once Port Pirie's railway station, and it remains the…

  • Melrose Heritage Museum

    Melrose Heritage Museum

    26.47 MILES

    Occupying an old courthouse (1862) and Melrose's former police HQ – from where the local cops once patrolled as far as the Northern Territory (!) – this…

