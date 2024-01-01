Around 27km north of Port Pirie, little Port Germein (population 370) is famous for it's enormous timber jetty. It was built in 1881 to enable large wheat-carrying ships to dock in these shallow waters, and jags an impressive 1532m out into the Spencer Gulf. It was orginally 1680m long, but storm damage over the years has truncated it. Fancy a stroll?
Port Germein Jetty
Flinders Ranges
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.57 MILES
Bush boffins rave about the steep, jagged Mt Remarkable National Park, which straddles the Southern Flinders and rises above little Melrose like a…
17.38 MILES
In Melrose, don't miss the amazing, decaying multistorey stone ruins of Jacka's Brewery (1878), which once employed 40 staff, in the backstreets. Bring…
24.56 MILES
Next to the visitor centre, the Whyalla Maritime Museum includes the HMAS Whyalla, allegedly the largest landlocked ship in Australia (who keeps track of…
10.96 MILES
Feel like a dip? Put your memories of 'Shakka the Shark' at the Port Pirie Regional Tourism & Arts Centre to one side and jump off the jetty into the safe…
Port Pirie Railway Station Museum
10.45 MILES
A gorgeous piece of Victorian-era architectural confection (1902), this National Trust museum was once Port Pirie's railway station, and it remains the…
17.62 MILES
Occupying an old courthouse (1862) and Melrose's former police HQ – from where the local cops once patrolled as far as the Northern Territory (!) – this…
Nearby Flinders Ranges attractions
1. Port Pirie Railway Station Museum
10.45 MILES
A gorgeous piece of Victorian-era architectural confection (1902), this National Trust museum was once Port Pirie's railway station, and it remains the…
10.96 MILES
Feel like a dip? Put your memories of 'Shakka the Shark' at the Port Pirie Regional Tourism & Arts Centre to one side and jump off the jetty into the safe…
17.38 MILES
In Melrose, don't miss the amazing, decaying multistorey stone ruins of Jacka's Brewery (1878), which once employed 40 staff, in the backstreets. Bring…
17.62 MILES
Occupying an old courthouse (1862) and Melrose's former police HQ – from where the local cops once patrolled as far as the Northern Territory (!) – this…
5. Mt Remarkable National Park
18.57 MILES
Bush boffins rave about the steep, jagged Mt Remarkable National Park, which straddles the Southern Flinders and rises above little Melrose like a…
24.56 MILES
Next to the visitor centre, the Whyalla Maritime Museum includes the HMAS Whyalla, allegedly the largest landlocked ship in Australia (who keeps track of…