Bush boffins rave about the steep, jagged Mt Remarkable National Park, which straddles the Southern Flinders and rises above little Melrose like a protective overlord. Wildlife and bushwalking are the main lures, with various tracks (including part of the Heysen Trail) meandering through isolated gorges. Remarkable! The main access point is at Mambray Creek, 50km north of Port Pirie, or you can walk into the park from Alligator Gorge or Melrose.

From the car park at Alligator Gorge, take the short, steep walk (2km, two hours) down into the craggy gorge (no sign of any 'gators), the ring route (9km, four hours), the walk to Hidden Gorge (18km, seven hours) or Mambray Creek (13km, seven hours). Or you can sweat up the track to the 960m-high summit of Mt Remarkable (12km, five hours); the trail starts behind Melrose Caravan Park.

There's accommodation within the park at solar-powered Alligator Lodge ($170, sleeps 10), which has decent cooking facilities and showers; and at Mambray Creek Cabin ($65, sleeps four). Bush camping is $20 per night.