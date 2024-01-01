Whyalla Maritime Museum

Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast

Next to the visitor centre, the Whyalla Maritime Museum includes the HMAS Whyalla, allegedly the largest landlocked ship in Australia (who keeps track of these things?). In 1941, the Whyalla was the first ship built at the Whyalla Shipyard, which closed 1978 and constructing 66 ships. Tours dig into wartime, maritime and natural history.

  • Port Germein Jetty

    Port Germein Jetty

    24.56 MILES

    Around 27km north of Port Pirie, little Port Germein (population 370) is famous for it's enormous timber jetty. It was built in 1881 to enable large wheat…

  • Solomontown Beach

    Solomontown Beach

    28.21 MILES

    Feel like a dip? Put your memories of 'Shakka the Shark' at the Port Pirie Regional Tourism & Arts Centre to one side and jump off the jetty into the safe…

  • Port Pirie Railway Station Museum

    Port Pirie Railway Station Museum

    27.47 MILES

    A gorgeous piece of Victorian-era architectural confection (1902), this National Trust museum was once Port Pirie's railway station, and it remains the…

