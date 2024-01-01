Mannum Dock Museum of River History

Murray River

LoginSave

Inside the Mannum Visitor Information Centre, this museum features info on local Ngarrindjeri Aboriginal communities, an 1876 dry dock (possibly the only one of its kind in the world), a display on the infamous 1956 flood, and the restored 1897 paddle steamer PS Marion, on which you can occasionally chug around the river.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Lane

    The Lane

    28.06 MILES

    Wow! What a cool building, and what a fabulous setting. Camera-conducive views and contemporary varietals (viognier, pinot grigio, pinot gris), plus an…

  • Pike & Joyce

    Pike & Joyce

    28.11 MILES

    High on a hill behind Lenswood (itself behind Lobethal), Pike & Joyce is an architectural doozy, with rammed-earth walls, jaunty corrugated-iron roof…

  • Big Rocking Horse

    Big Rocking Horse

    24.9 MILES

    Gumeracha's main attraction is climbing the 18.3m-high Big Rocking Horse, which doesn't actually rock, but is unusually tasteful as far as Australia's …

  • Monarto Zoo

    Monarto Zoo

    17.13 MILES

    About 14km west of Murray Bridge, this excellent open-range zoo is home to Australian and African beasts including cheetahs, meerkats, rhino, zebras and…

  • Bunyip

    Bunyip

    14.62 MILES

    Down on the riverbank, lurking in a gloomy cave, Mulyawonk the bunyip has been terrifying small children since 1972. Press the button and see him emerge –…

  • National Motor Museum

    National Motor Museum

    21.11 MILES

    Behind an impressive 1852 stone flour mill in Birdwood, the National Motor Museum has a collection of 300-plus immaculate vintage, modern and classic cars…

  • Bird in Hand

    Bird in Hand

    24.09 MILES

    Brilliant pinot rosé (as consumed at Wimbledon!), plus shiraz, merlot and blends, and an olive-oil press. Regular concerts in summer (Missy Higgins, John…

  • Mannum Waterfalls

    Mannum Waterfalls

    5.66 MILES

    About 9km out of Mannum on the way to Murray Bridge, these cascades surge impressively over granite boulders after it's been raining (not much action in…

View more attractions

Nearby Murray River attractions

1. Mannum Waterfalls

5.66 MILES

About 9km out of Mannum on the way to Murray Bridge, these cascades surge impressively over granite boulders after it's been raining (not much action in…

2. Murray Bridge Regional Gallery

14.45 MILES

This is the town's cultural epicentre, a great little space housing touring and local exhibitions: paintings, ceramics, gorgeous glassware, jewellery and…

3. Bunyip

14.62 MILES

Down on the riverbank, lurking in a gloomy cave, Mulyawonk the bunyip has been terrifying small children since 1972. Press the button and see him emerge –…

4. Monarto Zoo

17.13 MILES

About 14km west of Murray Bridge, this excellent open-range zoo is home to Australian and African beasts including cheetahs, meerkats, rhino, zebras and…

5. National Motor Museum

21.11 MILES

Behind an impressive 1852 stone flour mill in Birdwood, the National Motor Museum has a collection of 300-plus immaculate vintage, modern and classic cars…

6. Bird in Hand

24.09 MILES

Brilliant pinot rosé (as consumed at Wimbledon!), plus shiraz, merlot and blends, and an olive-oil press. Regular concerts in summer (Missy Higgins, John…

7. Big Rocking Horse

24.9 MILES

Gumeracha's main attraction is climbing the 18.3m-high Big Rocking Horse, which doesn't actually rock, but is unusually tasteful as far as Australia's …

8. Warren Conservation Park

25.64 MILES

Explore 363 tranquil hectares of wattles, banksias and spring heaths, plus pink, blue and statuesque river red gums. Steep tracks for experienced hikers…