Inside the Mannum Visitor Information Centre, this museum features info on local Ngarrindjeri Aboriginal communities, an 1876 dry dock (possibly the only one of its kind in the world), a display on the infamous 1956 flood, and the restored 1897 paddle steamer PS Marion, on which you can occasionally chug around the river.
Mannum Dock Museum of River History
Murray River
28.06 MILES
Wow! What a cool building, and what a fabulous setting. Camera-conducive views and contemporary varietals (viognier, pinot grigio, pinot gris), plus an…
28.11 MILES
High on a hill behind Lenswood (itself behind Lobethal), Pike & Joyce is an architectural doozy, with rammed-earth walls, jaunty corrugated-iron roof…
24.9 MILES
Gumeracha's main attraction is climbing the 18.3m-high Big Rocking Horse, which doesn't actually rock, but is unusually tasteful as far as Australia's …
17.13 MILES
About 14km west of Murray Bridge, this excellent open-range zoo is home to Australian and African beasts including cheetahs, meerkats, rhino, zebras and…
14.62 MILES
Down on the riverbank, lurking in a gloomy cave, Mulyawonk the bunyip has been terrifying small children since 1972. Press the button and see him emerge –…
21.11 MILES
Behind an impressive 1852 stone flour mill in Birdwood, the National Motor Museum has a collection of 300-plus immaculate vintage, modern and classic cars…
24.09 MILES
Brilliant pinot rosé (as consumed at Wimbledon!), plus shiraz, merlot and blends, and an olive-oil press. Regular concerts in summer (Missy Higgins, John…
5.66 MILES
About 9km out of Mannum on the way to Murray Bridge, these cascades surge impressively over granite boulders after it's been raining (not much action in…
