Crocodile Harry's

As seen in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, this wildly eccentric underground abode was once home to Arvid Blumenthal, a Latvian-born runaway (quite possibly a Nazi) who poached crocs in Queensland for many years then moved to Coober Pedy. Covered in graffiti and spangled with sculptures, artworks, posters, hats, carvings and relics of his love life, Harry's house is bizarre, amusing, amazing and pornographic in equal doses. It's about 6km northwest of town, beyond the golf club (not the Thunderdome).