Coober Pedy's First Cemetery

Next to Coober Pedy's improbably quaint Greek Orthodox Church, with its wrought-iron bell tower, this dusty plot began when James Conly became the town's first mining fatality in 1921. The names on the headstones and crosses here reflect Coober Pedy's multicultural heritage: O'Hearn, Hakeem, Wendt, Wonga, Antonelli, Athanasiadis, Babic…