Big Winch

Outback South Australia

You can't miss the Big Winch with its big dangling bucket, from which there are sweeping views over the Coober Pedy rooftops. A planned 'world-class refurbishment' of the visitor facility here, due to open in 2017, seems to have stalled in the desert dust. But the views alone are worth the visit.

  • Spaceship

    Spaceship

    0.19 MILES

    Check out this amazing leftover prop from the film Pitch Black, which has crash-landed on Hutchison St (a minor Millennium Falcon?). Intricate, creative,…

  • Old Timers Mine

    Old Timers Mine

    0.08 MILES

    This interesting warren of tunnels was mined in 1916, and then hidden by the miners. The mine was rediscovered in 1968 when excavations for a dugout home…

  • Crocodile Harry's

    Crocodile Harry's

    3.87 MILES

    As seen in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, this wildly eccentric underground abode was once home to Arvid Blumenthal, a Latvian-born runaway (quite possibly a…

  • Kanku-Breakaways Conservation Park

    Kanku-Breakaways Conservation Park

    10.38 MILES

    The Breakaways Reserve is a stark but colourful area of arid hills, mesas and scarps 32km north from Coober Pedy along a rough road − turn off the highway…

  • Umoona Opal Mine & Museum

    Umoona Opal Mine & Museum

    0.2 MILES

    For a terrific introduction to Coober Pedy – including history, fossils, desert habitats, Aboriginal culture, ecology and mining – take a wander through…

  • Tom's Working Opal Mine

    Tom's Working Opal Mine

    1.42 MILES

    The best place to check out a working excavation is Tom's, 2km southwest of town: miners continue their search for the big vein; visitors noodle for small…

  • Faye's Underground Home

    Faye's Underground Home

    0.36 MILES

    Faye’s was hand dug by three women in the 1960s – an exercise in persistence, to say the least. It's now a time-warp museum and a window into life in…

  • Serbian Orthodox Church

    Serbian Orthodox Church

    1.02 MILES

    This is the town's largest and most impressive underground church, with intricate rock-wall carvings and a gorgeous vaulted ceiling. It's about 3km east…

