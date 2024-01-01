Shut The Gate

Clare Valley

Up a little gravel driveway through some big black gates (no need to shut them), this upbeat little cellar door has been making a few 'Best New Wineries' lists of late. Taste some of the good stuff inside the modest tasting room, or out the back at the rather abstract collection of tables. Winning tempranillo.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Martindale Hall

    Martindale Hall

    7.78 MILES

    Martindale Hall is an astonishing 1880 manor 3km south of Mintaro. Built for young pastoralist Edmund Bowman Jnr, who subsequently partied away the family…

  • Skillogalee

    Skillogalee

    2.86 MILES

    Skillogalee is a small family outfit known for its spicy shiraz, fabulous food and top-notch riesling. Kick back with a long, lazy meal on the verandah …

  • Midnight Oil House

    Midnight Oil House

    22.79 MILES

    Legendary Australian rock band Midnight Oil sold millions of albums in the late 1980s – and more than a few of them had a photo of this derelict stone…

  • Mr Mick

    Mr Mick

    2.13 MILES

    We're not sure who Mick is exactly, but his winery/restaurant is mighty charming, occupying a noble former-distillery down a quiet Clare street. Duck in…

  • Jeanneret Wines

    Jeanneret Wines

    2.94 MILES

    For some of the loveliest rosé you're ever likely to taste, squirrel out Jeanneret Wines, way up a bush-crowded dirt road beyond the much-better-known…

  • Spring Gully Conservation Park

    Spring Gully Conservation Park

    2.73 MILES

    About 3km southwest of Sevenhill, the 400-hectare Spring Gully Conservation Park features blue-gum forest, red stringybarks and 18m-high winter waterfalls…

  • Pikes

    Pikes

    3.33 MILES

    The industrious Pike family set up shop in the Polish Hill River sub-region of the Clare Valley in 1984, and have been producing show-stopping riesling…

  • Sevenhill Cellars

    Sevenhill Cellars

    1.53 MILES

    Like a little religion, guilt or forgiveness with your drink? This place was established by Jesuits in 1851, making it the oldest winery in the Clare…

