Up a little gravel driveway through some big black gates (no need to shut them), this upbeat little cellar door has been making a few 'Best New Wineries' lists of late. Taste some of the good stuff inside the modest tasting room, or out the back at the rather abstract collection of tables. Winning tempranillo.
Shut The Gate
Clare Valley
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.78 MILES
Martindale Hall is an astonishing 1880 manor 3km south of Mintaro. Built for young pastoralist Edmund Bowman Jnr, who subsequently partied away the family…
2.86 MILES
Skillogalee is a small family outfit known for its spicy shiraz, fabulous food and top-notch riesling. Kick back with a long, lazy meal on the verandah …
22.79 MILES
Legendary Australian rock band Midnight Oil sold millions of albums in the late 1980s – and more than a few of them had a photo of this derelict stone…
2.13 MILES
We're not sure who Mick is exactly, but his winery/restaurant is mighty charming, occupying a noble former-distillery down a quiet Clare street. Duck in…
2.94 MILES
For some of the loveliest rosé you're ever likely to taste, squirrel out Jeanneret Wines, way up a bush-crowded dirt road beyond the much-better-known…
Spring Gully Conservation Park
2.73 MILES
About 3km southwest of Sevenhill, the 400-hectare Spring Gully Conservation Park features blue-gum forest, red stringybarks and 18m-high winter waterfalls…
3.33 MILES
The industrious Pike family set up shop in the Polish Hill River sub-region of the Clare Valley in 1984, and have been producing show-stopping riesling…
1.53 MILES
Like a little religion, guilt or forgiveness with your drink? This place was established by Jesuits in 1851, making it the oldest winery in the Clare…
Nearby Clare Valley attractions
2.32 MILES
Clare's 1850 brick-and-stone cop shop and courthouse is now the Old Police Station Museum, displaying Victorian clothing, old photos, furniture and…
2.78 MILES
Taking a minimal-intervention approach to wine making, Knappstein has built quite a name for itself. Shiraz and riesling steal the show, but it also makes…
3.22 MILES
High on the hill, not far east of Sevenhill in the Polish Hill River sub-region (lime-, slate- and mineral-rich soils), Paulett has the best views in the…