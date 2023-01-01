Martindale Hall is an astonishing 1880 manor 3km south of Mintaro. Built for young pastoralist Edmund Bowman Jnr, who subsequently partied away the family fortune (OK, so drought and plummeting wool prices played a part), the manor features original furnishings, a magnificent blackwood staircase, Mintaro-slate billiard table and an opulent, museum-like smoking room. The hall starred as Appleyard College in the 1975 film Picnic at Hanging Rock, directed by Peter Weir. Mirandaaa…

If you also go to the Mintaro Maze, you'll get $1 off your entry here.