Legendary Australian rock band Midnight Oil sold millions of albums in the late 1980s – and more than a few of them had a photo of this derelict stone farmhouse on the front sleeve. Diesel and Dust was released in 1987 and went straight to #1 on the Australia charts, thanks in no small part to this poignant image, questioning whether or not white Australia had any business at all trying to tame this wild country. It's 3km north of town.