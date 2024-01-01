Snowtown Windfarms

Flinders Ranges

Snowtown, 79km south of Port Pirie, has a bad rep for some particularly grisly murders which transpired here a few years back. Far more uplifting is the splendid sight of the Snowtown Windfarms – 137 giant white turbines spinning hypnotically across the Hummocks and Barunga Ranges west of town. You can get a good view from the highway as you truck past.

  • Skillogalee

    Skillogalee

    28.86 MILES

    Skillogalee is a small family outfit known for its spicy shiraz, fabulous food and top-notch riesling. Kick back with a long, lazy meal on the verandah …

  • Mr Mick

    Mr Mick

    27.47 MILES

    We're not sure who Mick is exactly, but his winery/restaurant is mighty charming, occupying a noble former-distillery down a quiet Clare street. Duck in…

  • Jeanneret Wines

    Jeanneret Wines

    28.49 MILES

    For some of the loveliest rosé you're ever likely to taste, squirrel out Jeanneret Wines, way up a bush-crowded dirt road beyond the much-better-known…

  • Spring Gully Conservation Park

    Spring Gully Conservation Park

    28.12 MILES

    About 3km southwest of Sevenhill, the 400-hectare Spring Gully Conservation Park features blue-gum forest, red stringybarks and 18m-high winter waterfalls…

  • Sevenhill Cellars

    Sevenhill Cellars

    28.95 MILES

    Like a little religion, guilt or forgiveness with your drink? This place was established by Jesuits in 1851, making it the oldest winery in the Clare…

  • Farm Shed Museum

    Farm Shed Museum

    28.4 MILES

    Behind the Copper Coast Visitor Information Centre is this curious collection of old farming, mining and domestic bits and pieces. Well worth an hour or…

  • Shut The Gate

    Shut The Gate

    28.13 MILES

    Up a little gravel driveway through some big black gates (no need to shut them), this upbeat little cellar door has been making a few 'Best New Wineries'…

  • Old Police Station & Courthouse Museum

    Old Police Station & Courthouse Museum

    26.8 MILES

    Clare's 1850 brick-and-stone cop shop and courthouse is now the Old Police Station Museum, displaying Victorian clothing, old photos, furniture and…

