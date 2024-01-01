Snowtown, 79km south of Port Pirie, has a bad rep for some particularly grisly murders which transpired here a few years back. Far more uplifting is the splendid sight of the Snowtown Windfarms – 137 giant white turbines spinning hypnotically across the Hummocks and Barunga Ranges west of town. You can get a good view from the highway as you truck past.
