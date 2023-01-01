Waltzing Matilda Centre

After the original centre burned to the ground in 2015, this hugely impressive rebuilt museum reopened in 2018. The displays on Banjo Paterson's iconic song Waltzing Matilda (including a fascinating high-tech analysis of the original manuscript) are the highlights, but you'll also find exhibitions on local geology, opals, dinosaurs and movies filmed in the Winton area. An audioguide guides your steps.

Of the original centre, the windmill and statue of Banjo Paterson are still out front, while out the back there's a huge range of old machinery and historical memorabilia, as well as the Billabong Theatre, with a short film on the song and its place in Australian history.