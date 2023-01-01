Bladensburg National Park

One of the more accessible national parks in Outback Queensland, Bladensburg lies south of Winton and can be visited on a half-day drive from there. Pick up the Route of the River Gum driving itinerary from the visitor centre in Winton. River red gums and coolibah trees, grassy flood plains, sandstone escarpments – Bladensburg ticks many boxes for outback scenery. Both red and eastern grey kangaroos are found here as well as numerous bird species.

Your best chance of seeing wildlife and birds is to camp overnight (person/family per night $6.55/26.20), which is possible at Bough Shed Hole, 14km into the park along the main access road from Winton. You'll need to be entirely self-sufficient for all food and water.