Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum

This outstanding dinosaur fossil museum, about 15km east of Winton, is set atop a rugged plateau known as the 'Jump Up'. There are two sides to the architecturally designed building – the laboratory and the collection, the latter comprising original dinosaur fossils found in the region that make up the incomplete skeletons of 'Matilda' and 'Banjo'. Each side is visited on a 30-minute tour (9am, 10am, 11am, noon, 1pm and 2pm) with a half-hour break in between.

The Australian Age of Dinosaurs is also a not-for-profit organisation that's partly funded by three-week annual fossil digs ($3500 per person per week), which book out over a year in advance. You can also do the Prep-a-Dino course (from $189 for two days), working with technicians in the laboratory cleaning dinosaur bones.