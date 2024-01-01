There’s an old-movie-world charm in the canvas-slung chairs, corrugated tin walls and star-studded ceiling at this classic semioutdoor theatre (1918), complete with the world's biggest deckchair. Enter via the Opal Walk gallery or come for the nostalgic film on Wednesday night (8pm April to September).
Royal Theatre
Outback Queensland
0.16 MILES
After the original centre burned to the ground in 2015, this hugely impressive rebuilt museum reopened in 2018. The displays on Banjo Paterson's iconic…
Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum
10.95 MILES
This outstanding dinosaur fossil museum, about 15km east of Winton, is set atop a rugged plateau known as the 'Jump Up'. There are two sides to the…
14.65 MILES
One of the more accessible national parks in Outback Queensland, Bladensburg lies south of Winton and can be visited on a half-day drive from there. Pick…
0.89 MILES
This quirky bit of outback art features a musical wire fence and other bits of steel to bang on. It was made famous on Goyte's Grammy-winning album Eyes…
0.12 MILES
Arno’s Wall is one of Winton’s quirky outback attractions – a 70m-long work-in-progress by artist Arno Grotjahn, featuring a huge range of industrial and…
Diamantina Heritage Truck & Machinery Museum
0.88 MILES
Fans of trucks and old vehicles will love the collection of old Macks, Chevys and Model T Fords in this big shed. A special exhibit is the MAN truck…
