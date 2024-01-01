Royal Theatre

Outback Queensland

There’s an old-movie-world charm in the canvas-slung chairs, corrugated tin walls and star-studded ceiling at this classic semioutdoor theatre (1918), complete with the world's biggest deckchair. Enter via the Opal Walk gallery or come for the nostalgic film on Wednesday night (8pm April to September).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Waltzing Matilda Centre

    Waltzing Matilda Centre

    0.16 MILES

    After the original centre burned to the ground in 2015, this hugely impressive rebuilt museum reopened in 2018. The displays on Banjo Paterson's iconic…

  • Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum

    Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum

    10.95 MILES

    This outstanding dinosaur fossil museum, about 15km east of Winton, is set atop a rugged plateau known as the 'Jump Up'. There are two sides to the…

  • Bladensburg National Park

    Bladensburg National Park

    14.65 MILES

    One of the more accessible national parks in Outback Queensland, Bladensburg lies south of Winton and can be visited on a half-day drive from there. Pick…

  • Musical Fence

    Musical Fence

    0.89 MILES

    This quirky bit of outback art features a musical wire fence and other bits of steel to bang on. It was made famous on Goyte's Grammy-winning album Eyes…

  • Arno’s Wall

    Arno’s Wall

    0.12 MILES

    Arno’s Wall is one of Winton’s quirky outback attractions – a 70m-long work-in-progress by artist Arno Grotjahn, featuring a huge range of industrial and…

