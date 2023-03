This striking 286m-high pink granite monolith dominates Townsville’s skyline and offers stunning views of the city and and across Cleveland Bay to Magnetic Island. Walk up via the rough ‘goat track’ (2km one-way) from Hillside Cres. Otherwise, drive via Gregory St up the narrow, winding 2.6km Castle Hill Rd. A signboard up top details short trails leading to various lookout points.