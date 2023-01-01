Just 17km south of Townsville, this eco-certified wildlife park offers up-close-and-personal encounters with Australian wildlife – from dingoes to cassowaries – in their natural habitat. You could easily spend all day at the 11-hectare park, with feedings, shows and talks every half-hour or so. Although a memorable photo opportunity, remember that programs that allow you to have your picture taken holding a koala or a wombat can actually cause significant stress to the animal in question.