Arcadia village is a conglomerate of shops, cafes and accommodation. Its main beach, Geoffrey Bay, has a reef at its southern end (reef walking at low tide is discouraged). By far its prettiest beach is the cove at Alma Bay, with huge boulders tumbling into the sea. There’s plenty of shade here, along with picnic tables and a children’s playground.

If you head to the end of the road at Bremner Point, between Geoffrey Bay and Alma Bay, at around 5pm you can have wild allied rock wallabies – accustomed to being fed at the same time each day – literally eating out of the palm of your hand. For those who make it out here, this can be a trip highlight.