Horseshoe Bay, on the north coast, is the best of Maggie’s accessible beaches and attracts its share of young, hippy-ish nature lovers and older day trippers. You'll find water-sports gear for hire, a stinger net, a row of cafes and a fantastic pub. Bungalow Bay Koala Village has a wildlife park, where you can cuddle koalas. Pick up local arts and crafts at Horseshoe Bay’s market, which sets up along the beachfront.