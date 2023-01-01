Litchfield's big-ticket attraction, Wangi Falls (pronounced wong-guy) flow year-round, spilling either side of a huge orange-rock outcrop and filling an enormous swimming hole bordered by rainforest. Bring swimming goggles to spot local fish. It's immensely popular during the Dry (when there's a portable refreshment kiosk here, and free public wi-fi that sometimes works), but water levels in the Wet can make it unsafe; look for signposted warnings.

From near where you enter the plunge pool, a walk heads south along a boardwalk to a viewing platform (150m), continues on then climbs stairs to a Treetop Deck (800m return). From here you can return to the plunge pool, or take the Wangi Loop Walk (1.7km, 1½ hours) that climbs up the escarpment, looping up and over the falls and then climbing down the other side to complete the loop at the pool.