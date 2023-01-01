Litchfield National Park

Welcome to one of Australia's best national parks, a stunning world of striking rock formations and rock pools, high cliffs and waterfalls, croc-free swimming and outstanding hiking. It's just 115km from Darwin, which makes it really accessible but also means it can get really crowded with day-trippers. Highlights include magnetic termite mounds, Buley Rockhole, Florence Falls and Tolmer Falls, but Litchfield's big-ticket attraction is Wangi Falls, which spill over a cliff into a swimming hole bordered by rainforest.

Get here early to see Litchfield in its best light and to be one step ahead of the crowds.