Florence Falls is one of Litchfield's more agreeable waterholes, accessed by a 15-minute, 135-step descent to a deep, beautiful pool surrounded by monsoon forest. Alternatively, you can see the falls from a lookout, 120m from the car park. There's a walking track (1.7km, 45 minutes) between the falls and Buley Rockhole that follows Florence Creek.

An alternative to climbing the steep staircase up to the car park is Shady Creek Walk (950m), which begins by the waterhole and climbs gently through riverine monsoon forest then into the more open savannah woodland country. En route, watch for the shy short-eared rock wallaby.