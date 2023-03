One of the more accessible of 'lost cities' in the NT, this dramatic collection of eroded rocky outcrops, some up to 500 million years old, has come to resemble a city of sandstone skyscrapers. Short walking tracks loop through the rocks. The Lost City is signposted off the main road through Litchfield, and is 10km of unsealed track. It can possibly be done in a 2WD vehicle but a 4WD is recommended, especially after rain.