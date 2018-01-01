Welcome to Tamworth
Alternatively, if bootscooting doesn't float your boat and you've no idea who Slim Dusty is (Google him), New England's largest city has a handful of other attractions that might pique your interest.
Top experiences in Tamworth
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Tamworth activities
Most of the Coast–Sydney to Cairns
The route up Australia’s East Coast has earned its rep as one of the seemingly endless supply of must-do experiences in the country. The classic Sydney-to-Cairns route introduces you to both sides of modern Australia – the bright lights of the big city and the raw beauty of the Outback. You’ll get to try your hand at dozens of activities – everything from wine-tasting to sailing and snorkelling. And when you travel in small groups like we do, you really get out there into the wild to meet the locals and experience the land like they do. That amazing new frontier you’ve been looking for? Here it is.
East Coast Encompassed–Sydney to Cairns
Rugged landscapes, crashing surf, and Indigenous culture stretching back through time and beyond – Australia’s East Coast possesses a truly otherworldly allure. This trip offers you a comprehensive, authentic, and wholly affordable experience in one of the country’s most popular regions. Raw thrills and refined pleasures abound out here. In the space of a few days, you’ll sample wines in the Hunter Valley, snorkel the Whitsundays, and catch a few waves. When people back home ask what you did on your trip, just tell ‘em: “Everything.”
Australia Encompassed
Sydney, Melbourne, Fraser Island, the Whitsundays – your crash course in all things Australia starts now. For 25 days, you’ll head up the East Coast (and participate in wine tastings, surf lessons, and maxi yacht sailing), fly to Alice Springs, then go down south to Kings Canyon, Uluru, and Adelaide, just to name a few destinations. The Great Ocean Road will eventually lead you to Melbourne, and a wide variety of accommodations and transport along the way will keep things exciting. With a competitive price and small tour group, there’s never been a better time to discover the Land Down Under.
Sydney to Brisbane Experience
Think Australia’s out of your league since you’re short on time and cash? Nope! This quick and economical Sydney-to-Brisbane jaunt squeezes tons of excitement into a short time frame at a price that fits any budget. Learn to surf and sip Australia’s viticultural bounty on the coast, then move inland to the Outback to take in rural life in the country music capital of Australia. It’s Oz in a flash for a fraction of the cost.
Complete Australia
Are you ready to completely slather yourself in all things Australia? Travel to the Land Down Under and spend a month exploring everything this island nation has to offer. Start in Melbourne and move on from there to national parks, wine tastings, the Outback, beach days, sea kayaking, sailing, and loads more. Get the total Oz experience with this all-encompassing tour, and, who knows, you might even acquire a taste for Vegemite by the end.