Welcome to Orange
Orange might just be the prettiest regional centre in NSW. It has fine heritage architecture, a mild, high-elevation (863m) climate and just enough going on to make it a great place to visit, or live. Certainly, there's something different about the people who've chosen to call Orange home: they seem happier than most folks from other cities and towns! Driving down the residential streets radiating from downtown, one could be mistaken for thinking you'd arrived in Melbourne's classier eastern suburbs.
There might be pears, apples and stone fruit aplenty in the surrounding orchards, and it is encircled by vineyards, but it just so happens the town was named not after the citrus, but after the Dutch Prince William of Orange. Now a city, Orange has become a convivial, fast-growing regional centre with a booming food-and-wine scene.
The Mitchell Highway is effectively Orange's main drag, where it is called Summer St.
Top experiences in Orange
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.