New Italy Museum

Byron Bay & Northern NSW

A stop between Grafton and Ballina, this museum complex and cafe – set on the site of the original New Italy Settlement – is a good spot to stretch the legs and to learn about the history of the early Italian pioneering families from Northern Italy's Veneto region, and the perilous journey they survived in order to establish a community here.

