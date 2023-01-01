Bundjalung National Park

Byron Bay & Northern NSW

Stretching for 25km along the coast north of the Clarence River to South Evans Head, this national park is largely untouched. Most of it is best explored with a 4WD. However, the southern reaches can be easily reached from Yamba via the passenger-only Clarence River Ferries to Iluka (at least four daily). This section of the park includes Iluka Nature Reserve, a stand of rainforest facing Iluka Beach, part of the Gondwana Rainforests World Heritage Area.

On the other side of Iluka Bluff the literally named Ten Mile Beach unfurls.

